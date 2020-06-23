Iconic bust of George Washington torn down at George Washington U

“The spectrum of action from universities seems to range from deafening silence to cringing compliance in the face of such destruction.”

~ Jonathan Turley

The school paper, The Hatchet reports that one of the iconic busts of George Washington was torn from its foundation on the campus of George Washington University. It has not however been discussed by the University or attributed to protesters, according to prominent attorney Jonathan Turley who graduated from the university.

When will people object? This is no different than what ISIS did. Professor Turley has long objected to efforts to dismantle or destroy historical monuments and statues. There might be some that have to come down but there needs to be a public debate on addressing these issues.

“Other statues and memorials to Washington have been destroyed around the country. The news of the toppling of our own statue received surprisingly little coverage by The Hatchet and I did not hear any public statement from our Administration. I would have hoped that our university would have denounced this criminal act as a senseless and unacceptable act,” Turley writes.

“It certainly would seem to warrant a tad more than “A GWPD officer found the head of a George Washington statue removed from a stand. The head was found laying at the base of the stand. GWPD called Facilities Services following the discovery.”

IT’S A CRIME BUT NO ONE CARES

The announcement was casual and no one appears to care. The incident would have been totally ignored if a student at the university hadn’t tweeted it out with a picture of the scene.

At the same time, 65 of their leftist law professors are accusing Attorney General Bill Barr of not following the Constitution as his oath demands. In truth, that’s all the AG does — strictly follows the Constitution. It’s the left that won’t follow the Constitution and it seems they don’t care about the law and vandalism either.

Democrats are afraid of what will turn up in the Durham probe, and that is why they are attacking the Attorney General.

https://t.co/sIKjrUhc8x

A bust of George Washington on the George Washington University campus was toppled by rioters, motivated and cheered by the university administrators and professors. — Roland (@RFFJ44) June 22, 2020

From the article: “The spectrum of action from universities seems to range from deafening silence to cringing compliance in the face of such destruction.” https://t.co/KgU8FE3AMx — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 23, 2020

This is a disgrace and these professors and administrators who don’t care are a disgrace.