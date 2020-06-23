Twitter puts a warning on Trump’s ‘threatening’ tweet

On Tuesday, Twitter added an advisory to one of President Trump’s tweets that threatened ‘protesters’ seeking to establish an “autonomous zone” in Washington, D.C.

Twitter said it violated the platform’s rules against abusive behavior.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” reads the advisory added to Trump’s tweet.

The article goes on to state the following:

The president had tweeted Tuesday morning that any attempt to establish an “autonomous zone” in the nation’s capital “will be met with serious force.”

Twitter added a notice about six hours later.

In a tweet, Twitter Safety stated: “We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.”

The so-called ‘protesters’ forming autonomous zones are radical revolutionaries by their own description. They are breaking the law but the left is protecting them instead of being outraged.

America today is an alternative world where lunatics are protected so they can embarrass the President.