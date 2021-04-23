iCOP! Postal service’s covert spying op to collect social media posts









The postal service is running a covert operation called iCop, Yahoo News reports.

The law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service has been quietly running a program that tracks and collects Americans’ social media posts, including those about planned protests, according to a document obtained by Yahoo News.

The details of the surveillance effort, known as iCOP, or Internet Covert Operations Program, have not previously been made public. The work involves having analysts trawl through social media sites to look for what the document describes as “inflammatory” postings and then sharing that information across government agencies.

Americans are paying to have their free speech taken away.

Analysts with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP) monitored significant activity regarding planned protests occurring internationally and domestically on March 20, 2021,” says the March 16 government bulletin, marked as “law enforcement sensitive” and distributed through the Department of Homeland Security’s fusion centers. “Locations and times have been identified for these protests, which are being distributed online across multiple social media platforms, to include right-wing leaning Parler and Telegram accounts.”

They’re attacking Parler as usual, among others. If you read through the article we linked to, it looks like they’re only looking for right-wing offenders. There is no mention of the violent communists of Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

Related