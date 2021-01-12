Idaho Internet company blocks FB and Twitter over their censorship policies

Your T1 WIFI, an Idaho-based Internet company, has blocked Facebook and Twitter. It’s still America in Idaho. Their reason is censorship by the platforms.

They service North Idaho and the Spokane area.

The move comes after Twitter and Facebook banned President Trump from their platforms due to incitement of violence and undermining the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Washington state has a Net Neutrality law that the block might violate. Their block can be viewed as censorship although they say they reacted to clients’ requests.

After some confusion, the company said they will only block those customers who made the request. Originally, they blocked everyone, but not everyone agrees with the move.

The company states that two-thirds of customers asked for Twitter and Facebook to be blocked.

In the emails, the company also wrote that their contract and acceptable use policy allows them to block websites if they deem the content “break any rules (sic) or illegal or harmful to our customers and more.”

