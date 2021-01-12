DO NOT GO NEAR RALLIES AT THE CAPITOL

DO NOT GO TO ANY RALLIES AT THE CAPITOL

ABC News claims they have an FBI internal memo warning of armed protests for Trump, from no up until the Inauguration. We don’t have any evidence of that but several states and the President are sending National Guard troops to Washington.

While the groups claim they support the President, they obviously don’t. They could be groups wanting to start a Civil War and they could be right or left.

Some conservatives believe they are leftists trying to get rid of guns.

Whatever the case, after what happened on Wednesday, it’s clear they are not helping the President or Conservatives and Republicans.

ABC NEWS REPORT

Starting this week and running through at least Inauguration Day, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols and at the U.S. Capitol, according to an internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News.

The FBI has also received information in recent days on a group calling for “storming” state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Donald Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day. The group is also planning to “storm” government offices in every state the day President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump.

“The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January,” the bulletin read. “They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

NOT OUR PEEPS

Whatever this is, it’s not our people.

The FBI has received nearly 45,000 digital media tips that are now being reviewed.

I will mention again that Wednesday’s riot started before the President finished his speech and before the thousands listening to the speech reached the Capitol. That is very suspicious.

#CapitolBuilding TIMELINE: Critical window Wednesday is coming into focus 1230-1315. While POTUS addressed the rally + before he concluded, a group was already pushing onto the grounds of the Capitol building + first pipe bomb discovered (1245p) at RNC + second pipe bomb at DNC pic.twitter.com/iBpLW8nEyo — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 12, 2021

