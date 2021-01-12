Dangerous move by corporations should terrify freedom-loving Americans

Corporations just seized enormous power under the guise of righteousness. Claiming the riot brought them to this realization, they will no longer fund Republicans, and in some cases, they will only target those Republicans with whom they disagree.

This is the worst censorship we have ever faced, and it’s by a handful of technocrats. Using the riot of a few lunatics or foolish people out of hundreds of thousands or millions, the corporations are letting Republicans know they must walk the line or funding is cut off.

Many of these companies have strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

In a bid to silence the free speech of Republicans, major corporations, now working with Democrats for favors, will no longer donate to Republicans. Some corporations will ban only those Republicans who supported an investigation of Voter Integrity.

They want the Civil War.

DANGEROUS COLLUSION

On Monday, Comcast Corp. — CNN joined several other major American corporations in taking a tough stance against the 147 Republican politicians who voted against accepting the presidential vote totals — cutting off campaign money to them, the Inquirer reports.

One of Philadelphia’s largest employers condemned “the appalling violence we witnessed at the U.S. Capitol.”

“Our focus,” it said in a statement, “needs to be on working together for the good of the entire nation. Consistent with that view, we will suspend all of our political contributions to those elected officials who voted against certification of the Electoral College votes, which will give us the opportunity to review our political giving policies and practices.”

Finance firms such as Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, and JP Morgan said they were doing the same. BlackRock told employees in a memo that its decision was spurred by “the horrific events in the nation’s capital.”

They had no problem with Antifa or Black Lives Matter riots.

Comcast and Marriott, the world’s largest hotel chain, and others zeroed in on only the GOP vote objectors. The hotel firm said its suspension of giving to 139 Republican U.S. representatives and eight senators was driven by “the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election.”

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association said it would do the same, pledging to halt giving to “to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy.”

American Express also provided a targeted response, telling its workforce it was halting contributions to the Congress members who voted “to subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power.”

Hallmark Cards took an especially pointed line. The card maker’s PAC asked that Sen. Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Sen. Roger Marshall (R., Kan.) return their donations. The committee gave $7,000 to Hawley’s campaign and $5,000 to Marshall’s in the last two years. In particular, Hawley was a leader in the bid to reject the Electoral College votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

So far, the list of corporations banning donations to some or all Republicans: AT&T, ConocoPhillips, Dow Inc., Facebook, UPS, JPMorgan, BoA, Wells Fargo, Citi, Amazon, Comcast, GE, BCBS, Marriott, Microsoft, Google, Verizon, BP, Boston Science, Goldman, BlackRock, AirBNB, Amex, Visa, MasterCard, BestBuy, ExxonMobil, and others. This is not a complete list.

ALL POWER IN THE HANDS OF A FEW

The reign of terror begins.

Thanks to Democrats, very few now hold all the power.

This is a very dangerous cabal of corporations and the Democrat Party, which won the trifecta in this past election, most likely fraudulently. Mail-in balloting is very corrupt, as is ballot harvesting.

The corporations and the Democrats will wield the most power of any in our history and the history of the world. Democrats will allow them power, accept generous funding from them, and the USA will no longer be a Republic.

It’s not likely we will win another election as Republicans either. The Pelosi bill, HR-1, will guarantee elections going to Democrats for eons. Pelosi will have no problem passing it. It passed the House last time and has been reintroduced. It allows for massive illegal voting.

Remember how Nancy passed or tried to pass a new 25th Amendment bill recently? They meant it for Trump, and they had all of this planned.

