Idiots on a plane! Watch the brawling 30,000 feet in the air

M. Dowling
In a video tweeted by @_Triceeeey, several people were trading blows while the plane was actually in the air.

They are brawling over 30,000 feet in the air. They were probably not held to account as they should be. This reminds me of an old movie, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Not sure what’s happening here but it looks like it was an all-around awful flight on Spirit Air:


