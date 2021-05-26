Idiots on a plane! Watch the brawling 30,000 feet in the air



















In a video tweeted by @_Triceeeey, several people were trading blows while the plane was actually in the air.

They are brawling over 30,000 feet in the air. They were probably not held to account as they should be. This reminds me of an old movie, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

How you fighting on the plane? MID AIR?!!! 😳🥴MID FUCKING AIR!!! pic.twitter.com/MW7IElqoGu — Chanelle 💅🏾 (@_Triceeeey) May 22, 2021

The people need another angle! pic.twitter.com/ZwPjzGS8bo — Rafi D'Angelo (@RafiDAngelo) May 22, 2021

Me watching people fight on a plane mid air pic.twitter.com/mBpZSstRXi — A (@asher_prince89) May 23, 2021

Not sure what’s happening here but it looks like it was an all-around awful flight on Spirit Air:

The pilot should have done a quick dip to gather everyone together. pic.twitter.com/8W9Zr7j9Pt — Like a good neighbor, stay over there. (@Brklynrox) May 23, 2021

