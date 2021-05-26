Pathetic? John Cena grovels to the CCP for calling Taiwan a country



















Professional wrestler John Cena apologized profusely to the Chinese communists for calling Taiwan a country, which is what it is. They have their own independent government.

According to Newsweek, Cena was doing promotion for his upcoming movie “Fast & Furious 9” when he said that “Taiwan will be the first country to see” the film. Well, that didn’t sit well with the communist masters in Beijing because the star actor had to release an apology that resembled a hostage video.

“I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry for my mistake. Sorry, sorry. I’m very sorry. You must understand I love and respect China and Chinese people. Sorry. Goodbye,” Cena said in part while speaking Chinese, according to the same Newsweek report.

He even apologized in Mandarin.

John Cena apologized in Chinese on Sina Weibo after calling Taiwan a country during an interview promoting Fast & Furious 9 pic.twitter.com/dzRKIYgEzL — Joe Xu (@JoeXu) May 24, 2021

Here is a photo of the CCP’s slaves:

He got slammed on social media:

Yeah, John, you were correct. On your bowing to the Chinese Communist Party… I don’t see you! We must stand with Taiwan and for freedom.https://t.co/e5mqrmz47p — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) May 25, 2021

This is stomach turning.https://t.co/XJAU7R6J3f — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 25, 2021

Everyone, right and left is going after him. They’re calling him “pathetic.”

Related

















