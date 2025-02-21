The Plan for Islam in America

John Adams: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Radical CAIR leader Nihad Awad, with well-documented Hamas ties, has a plan to grow Islam in the United States. At the ISNA conference, he spoke of a plan to use their 4,000 mosques to fund Muslims to infiltrate and reshape US institutions.

He urged their 4,000 mosques to fund Muslims to infiltrate and reshape U.S. institutions, boasting of unseating Biden and demanding Palestine dominate American politics—proving these Islamic supremacists seek power, not coexistence.

ISNA, like CAIR, has a deeply troubling history. The two organizations were named unindicted co-conspirators in the largest terror financing trial in U.S. history—the Holy Land Foundation case, where millions of dollars were funneled to Hamas.

In Canada, ISNA lost its charitable status in 2018 for financing terrorism. ISNA’s founding mission was “to advance the cause of Islam and serve Muslims in North America to enable them to adopt Islam as a complete way of life.”

Awad wasted no time laying out his strategy, praising young Muslims for embracing Palestinian nationalism, which he framed as a universal struggle for “justice, equality, and freedom.” While superficially advocating for “civil rights,” his speech quickly took a more ominous turn, invoking Islamic history to justify dismantling the current “system of injustice” in America.

Awad likened modern America to the pre-Islamic tribal system in Mecca, portraying it as a society in moral decay that must be confronted and transformed. He explicitly urged Muslims in America to view their struggle as a continuation of the Prophet Muhammad’s mission.

Awad’s words were clear: Muslims in America must not simply integrate; they must actively work to change the country to reflect Islamic values at every level.

Awad laid out a vision where, within a few decades, tens of thousands of Muslim lawyers, journalists, and politicians would wield enough influence to rewrite laws, dictate media coverage, and ultimately reshape America’s political landscape.

“We have to be in the halls of Congress, we have to be in the newsrooms, we have to be in the classrooms, we have to be in the books, and we have to be in the courts,” Awad declared.

The plan:

4,000 mosques nationwide should each establish funds for five annual scholarships in journalism, law, filmmaking, political science, and history.

If every mosque followed through, by 2029, there would be 4,000 new Muslim attorneys, journalists, filmmakers, political scientists, and historians in the U.S.

Within 15 years, he projected this number would grow to 50,000 Muslim attorneys, 50,000 journalists, 50,000 filmmakers, and 50,000 political influencers.

This pipeline would allow Muslims to shape laws, media narratives, education, and historical interpretation.

Currently, 43 state delegates in the U.S. are Muslim. If they run for Congress, he claimed the number of Muslims in office could grow to 50 in the next six years.

This is a long-term strategy for ideological and political control, and Islam cannot co-exist with the US Constitution.

