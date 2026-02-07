If Companies Leave NY, Zohran Plans to Hunt Them Down & Tax Them

New York City’s communist Islamist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is doubling down on his previous statement that if a company leaves New York, he will hunt them down and tax them anyway.

“We should take businesses from owners who want to leave due to the tax increases and run them for the city ourselves.”

“We should actually make it illegal for them to leave. Fine them to hell.”

Mamdani will eventually seize the means of production or try to, through taxation, regulation, and whatever it takes. He doesn’t believe in capitalism, yet he runs the city known as the heart of capitalism.

NYC's socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is doubling down on his previous statement that if a company leaves NY, find them and tax them anyway. Now he is saying: "We should take businesses from owners who want to leave due to the tax increases and run them for the city…

“So, let’s talk through these policy points. Freezing rents for more than two million rent-stabilized tenants does not require any city funding. It is a determination made that landlords cannot increase the rent for about 1 million apartments. That’s something the city has done before: making buses free costs around $700 million, and providing universal child care costs about $6 billion. These are significant amounts of money.

They have to be understood in the context of a $116 billion city budget, a state budget of more than $252 billion. The money that we would raise to fund this agenda is in two parts. The first is by increasing the state’s top tax rate to match that of New Jersey. That would raise $5 billion.

“This would only impact the most profitable corporations, ones that are making millions of dollars in profits. The second is to increase….”

A reporter asked if he was sure they weren’t going to leave it.

He responded, “Yes… So the way that this tax works is it applies to any business doing business here. They could be located in Miami, but if they’re doing business in New York, it applies to them. And the reason I believe everyone will keep doing business here is our economy is so large that if it was a country, it would rival the top countries in the world.

“The second is personal income taxes. I think that the top 1% of New Yorkers who make a million dollars or more a year should pay 2% more in personal income taxes. That would raise $4 billion. These are the two major revenue points.

“But as you’ve also said, I want to make sure that every dollar we have today is also $1 that we are spending in the fullest way possible. And what I mean by that is, today I’ll look at our Department of Education. It’s the agency where we spend the most amount of money of any department in City Hall. And what we find is that we’re spending $10 billion a year on contracts. There is money that can be saved in the way in which we spend on those contracts, the way in which we procure those contracts, the standardization or lack thereof. We have to make sure, as you said, that every dollar is going to the benefit of the classroom, the kids in the classroom, the teachers who are teaching them.”

That last statement, like the entire spiel, says nothing but sounds good to the indiscriminate listener. He is the shallow, hollow man, as Michael Savage said. Everyone in business knows that once the wealth tax is in place, it keeps increasing. They don’t even have to bring it to the people. They just add on. It never just hits the top 1%; after they move or pull out of New York, the commies have to go to the next tier, and the next, and the next.

Mamdani is a complete buffoon—a know-nothing.