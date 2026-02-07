Pinocchio News Award Goes to the Most Rasically Headline Ever!

And the award goes to Democracy Docket…

The Democracy Docket is passing off voter security as voter suppression. Democrats, in general, are talented at using words in a cleverly cagey way.

Democrats are still pretending Black people can’t get voter IDs. They deserve the racism award, also.

The Docket says 21 million people will be disenfranchised. That would likely be the people they brought in illegally. Think about it. Who else will be disenfranchised? Black people all have photo IDs. We have always known that.

The headline in their article is absolutely amazingly crafty, slick, fake, and delusive, only to be exceeded by the content. They earned their award!