Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Clown World Pinocchio News Award Goes to the Most Rasically Headline Ever!

Pinocchio News Award Goes to the Most Rasically Headline Ever!

By
M Dowling
-
2
99

And the award goes to Democracy Docket…

The Democracy Docket is passing off voter security as voter suppression. Democrats, in general, are talented at using words in a cleverly cagey way.

Democrats are still pretending Black people can’t get voter IDs. They deserve the racism award, also.

The Docket says 21 million people will be disenfranchised. That would likely be the people they brought in illegally. Think about it. Who else will be disenfranchised? Black people all have photo IDs. We have always known that.

The headline in their article is absolutely amazingly crafty, slick, fake, and delusive, only to be exceeded by the content. They earned their award!

Previous articleIf Companies Leave NY, Zohran Plans to Hunt Them Down & Tax Them
Next articleSpoiled Brat Olympians Who Hate the USA Need to STHU
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rod Martin
Rod Martin
1 hour ago

How many states give out welfare without ID ?
Just so you know I cannot read the last part printed in purple and very light and in a smaller font size.
I can read the larger print in Blue

1
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

People too dumb to have ID papers should not vote anyway.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x