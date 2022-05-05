If Congress Existed, We’d Hear About the War Powers Act as US Intel Kills Russian Generals

The US is giving intelligence to Ukraine to kill Russian generals — and then bragging about it. Those actions are apparently not an escalation towards a hot war. At least, that is what we are told. U.S. intelligence is directly helping the Ukrainians kill Russian generals, The NY Times reports. As we spike the football, no one in Congress is talking about the War Powers Act. Instead, they have given Joe Biden, a not-very-bright man with dementia, immense powers in the Ukraine war.

According to The NY Times:

“The United States has provided intelligence about Russian units that has allowed Ukrainians to target and kill many of the Russian generals who have died in action in the Ukraine war, according to senior American officials.

“Ukrainian officials said they have killed approximately 12 generals on the front lines, a number that has astonished military analysts.”

The United States routinely provides information about the movement of Russian troops and equipment, and helps Ukraine confirm the location of critical targets. Other NATO allies also give real-time intelligence to the Ukrainian military.

The Biden administration is also supplying new weaponry that should improve Ukraine’s ability to target senior Russian officers.

It’s an in-your-face direct attack on Russia and we’re telling everyone. Usually, we deny these sorts of things.

One big caveat: The New York Times is often inaccurate, and the US is denying it, despite Biden having said we would share intelligence. The denial:

The US National Security Council slammed the assertion that the United States was helping Ukraine kill Russian generals as “irresponsible”.

“The United States provides battlefield intelligence to help the Ukrainians defend their country,” NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson told AFP.

Does that sound like a semantic evasion, a play on words?

WHEN IS THIS A HOT WAR?

In a series of three tweets, Michael Tracey writes:

“The “real-time intelligence sharing” aspect of the US proxy war has been sorely under-covered. It’s already been bragged that the US is effectively in command of combat operations. But remember, Biden rhetorically opposes WWIII, so anything short of that is somehow non-escalatory.”

“When the *possibility* of this “intelligence sharing” arrangement was first reported, the (Democratic) chairman of the House Armed Services committee warned that it would be “over the line” into outright direct warfare. But now it’s just been “normalized”

“Now “senior US officials” want everyone to know that they’re this intimately integrated into the high-level combat operations of a foreign military. It’s too bad Congress basically doesn’t exist, otherwise they might want to look into potential implications for the War Powers Act.”

THE ENORMOUS POWERS OF JOE BIDEN

Biden, a virtual imbecile is given immense powers in this Ukraine war. He is spending enormous amounts of money on Ukraine and we don’t have enough money to pay our bills now. It’s hard to find a congressman who cares. We had to hunt. Check out the three tweets.

Giving Biden unilateral authority to seize property, without providing some semblance of due process, sets a dangerous precedent regardless of whose property is to be taken.https://t.co/C61hoQH94X — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 2, 2022

Congress was spending about $50 billion per year in Afghanistan before it ended. Congress has spent about $40 billion in Ukraine this year. 🤔 For perspective: all US federal highway and bridge spending adds up to about $50 billion per year. https://t.co/5ANONaYwXc — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 29, 2022

Link to the bill:https://t.co/WxwItDHEBy — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 28, 2022

