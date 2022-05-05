Insurrection News: Hard Left Group Doxxes Conservative Justices

The hard left group “Ruth Sent Us” doxxed the home address of the six conservative justices of the US Supreme Court. Obviously, they want radicals – Democrats – to harass, threaten, terrorize the Justices and their families.

If they get their way by acting in such a violent, revolutionary manner, they will keep doing it. Will the Justices stand up for the USA?

We don’t know.

Democrats are calling for insurrection – a real insurrection – and they are aligning with violent communist groups to do it. It’s how they get re-elected in November. They are seriously damaging the Supreme Court as a 3rd branch of government. When they don’t get their way, they tear everything down.

A left-wing group published its plans for protests outside of the six conservative Supreme Court justices’ homes, calling them “extremist.”

The group, going by “Ruth Sent Us,” published what it claims are the addresses of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts, seemingly in response to the Monday SCOTUS draft opinion leak that signaled the majority of the court may vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“ANNOUNCING: Walk-by Wednesday, May 11, 2022! At the homes of the six extremist justices, three in Virginia and three in Maryland. If you’d like to join or lead a peaceful protest, let us know,” the website of “Ruth Sent Us” states.

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights. We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics,” it adds.

No one and nothing is safe from these people.

