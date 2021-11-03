If Glenn Youngkin Loses Over Fairfax County, This Election Is Corrupt

















Glenn Youngkin is very far in the lead and at least one pollster is calling the election for Youngkin who is outpolling Donald Trump in rural counties. However, far-left Fairfax County says they have to re-scan the ballots and aren’t giving a timeline of when that will be done. Hopefully, they aren’t waiting to see how many votes they need to drag McAuliffe across the line.

.@JSolomonReports joins Ed Henry and @RealDrGina and says the Virginia exit polling “really has the hallmarks of a potential Youngkin win.” TEXT “elections” to 75802 to receive election coverage updates.https://t.co/3xUvrMAE9Z pic.twitter.com/4uFyKJfZ2R — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 3, 2021

ELECTION NIGHT IN VA: LIVE from the Glenn Youngkin for Governor Headquarters 11/2/21 https://t.co/eMzmoeq9PG — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 2, 2021

Youngkin is crushing the rural vote! He’s in command tonight. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 3, 2021

Daily Caller's @VinceCoglianese on Tucker Carlson Tonight discussing the VA gubernatorial election: "We'll see how these results go but things looking very good for Glenn Youngkin." pic.twitter.com/SntWREW3yA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2021

Related















