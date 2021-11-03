If Glenn Youngkin Loses Over Fairfax County, This Election Is Corrupt

Glenn Youngkin is very far in the lead and at least one pollster is calling the election for Youngkin who is outpolling Donald Trump in rural counties. However, far-left Fairfax County says they have to re-scan the ballots and aren’t giving a timeline of when that will be done. Hopefully, they aren’t waiting to see how many votes they need to drag McAuliffe across the line.
On election night held on November 2, 2010, in California, Steve Cooley won with lead of over eight points. On November 24, 2010, after the Democrats “counted” the votes, Cooley conceded to Kamala Harris. It’s funny how Democrats only win after Mail-in Ballots are counted; sometimes weeks after the election. No vote should be counted when received after the close of the Polls in any election.
Happens every time. “Those who count the votes, decide everything.”