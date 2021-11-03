Loudoun County Officials Were Duped by Skirt-Wearing Rapist

















The Loudoun County, Virginia, mother of the skirt-wearing teen accused of raping a female classmate in a girls’ bathroom said he identifies as male, and simply “wanted sex,” The Blaze reports.

The boy was found guilty of rape in October. He allegedly sexually molested another girl in a different school in the district.

She defended her son as simply engaging in the actions of a “heterosexual, hormonal teen who, in the case of the rape, had consensual sex with the girl twice before.”

“He’s a 15-year-old boy that wanted to have sex in the bathroom, with somebody that was willing,” she said. “And they’re twisting this just enough to make it a political hot button issue.”

The woman said that her son — who she admitted is “deeply troubled” — was only wearing a skirt that particular day because he has an “androgynous style.”

She explained, “He would wear a skirt one day and then the next day, he would wear jeans and a T-shirt, a polo, or hoodie. He was trying to find himself and that involved all kinds of styles. I believe he was doing it because it gave him attention he desperately needed and sought.”

The woman added that her son described the sexual assault to her in a way that made her believe the incident was all a misunderstanding.

She said the sodomy was a quick accident.

Then she attacked the victim.

“If I was in a position where I was about to be raped, I would be screaming, kicking, everything,” she said. “You’re 15. You can reasonably defend yourself. You’re not just going to sit there and take it. And so, because there wasn’t a presence of a fight, he felt it was okay to keep going.”

The Loudoun County school officials are dupes, if this is true. They fell for his transgender pitch. And the mother should probably stop talking.

