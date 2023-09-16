If Russia Is Not Repelled, a President Pence Will Send US Troops

This past week, former Vice President Mike Pence warned that U.S. military service members may have to step up to the fight if Russian forces are not repelled in Ukraine. He said the same thing last June. A war with Russia means we also fight China, Iran, North Korea, and others, all nuclear nations. This would be World War III. It would also involve conscription, probably of men and women.

“I’m convinced that if the Ukrainian military doesn’t stop and repel that Russian invasion, it’s not going to be too long before that Russian army crosses a border that our men and women in uniform are going to have to go and fight under our NATO Treaty,” Mr. Pence said during a town hall-style interview with NewsNation on Wednesday. “I truly believe it. Whether that’s Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, … Poland, I don’t know.”

Pence is insane. Maybe he should go over to Ukraine with Lindsey Graham and stand on the front lines.

Article 5 of the NATO treaty specifies that if a member nation is attacked, the other members will treat the attack as one against the entire alliance and will take whatever actions they deem appropriate to assist the targeted member nation.

Ukraine is not a NATO nation, and this war endangers the world.

Donald Trump said he could end this war in 24 hours.

“The only way you can end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours is by letting [Russian President Vladimir Putin] have everything he wants,” he said.

“Give [Ukrainian forces] the resources that they need to fight and to win and to drive that Russian military back,” he said. “Because it’s in our interests, and I think, ultimately, it’s in the interests of peace and security in the world.”

This war is Vietnam and Afghanistan all over again, IMHO.

