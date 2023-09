Ken Paxton Acquitted on 16 Articles of Impeachment – Live

There were 16 articles of impeachment. If Ken Paxton had been found guilty of one article, he would have been removed from office. It takes 21 votes to convict.

Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted.

~~~

Article I: 16 Nays, 14 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

Article II: 16 Nays, 14 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

Article III: 16 Nays, 14 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

We’re sensing a pattern here.

Article IV: 28 Nays, 2 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

Article V: 17 Nays, 13 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

Article VI: 16 Nays, 14 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

Article VII: 16 Nays, 14 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

Article VIII: 22 Nay, 8 Yeas, Finding of Acquittal

Article IX: 18 Nays, 12 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

Article X: 16 Nays, 14 yea, Finding of Acquittal

Article XI:

Article XII:

Article XIII:

Article XIV:

Article XV: 16 Nays, 14 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

Article XVI: 16 Nays, 14 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

Article XVII: 16 Nays, 14 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

Article XVIII: 16 Nays, 14 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

Article XVIX: 16 Nays, 14 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

Article XX: 16 Nays, 14 Yea, Finding of Acquittal

Sen. Birdwell moved to dismiss Articles 11, 12, 13, and 14. The delegation voted 19 Yeas to dismiss, 11 Nays.

It is believed that the Bush contingent pushed this impeachment. If so, this is the end of the Bushies.

Each Senator can put a remark in the record of this historic impeachment.

