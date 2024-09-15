If Voters Are Moved to Inactive, They Can Still Vote

By
M DOWLING
-
0
2

This is something I didn’t know: You can still vote if you are moved to inactive status, at least in Pennsylvania. Ineligible voters need to be purged, and not moved to inactive status.

If you are inactive in Pennsylvania and show up at your polling place, all you have to do is fill out a brief affirmation form the poll worker will provide. Then, they let you vote. As long as the person is in the poll book, the person doesn’t need an ID. The poll book could include a note that an ID is required.

I don’t know if it is a tactic to cheat or not. However, as a precaution, people should ensure ineligible voters are purged.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments