If Voters Are Moved to Inactive, They Can Still Vote

This is something I didn’t know: You can still vote if you are moved to inactive status, at least in Pennsylvania. Ineligible voters need to be purged, and not moved to inactive status.

If you are inactive in Pennsylvania and show up at your polling place, all you have to do is fill out a brief affirmation form the poll worker will provide. Then, they let you vote. As long as the person is in the poll book, the person doesn’t need an ID. The poll book could include a note that an ID is required.

I don’t know if it is a tactic to cheat or not. However, as a precaution, people should ensure ineligible voters are purged.

I want to make something clear about my last post. Just because you are moved to Inactive status on voter roll, does not mean you cannot vote. You can, however, you will not receive any election information, nor will you receive any absentee ballots or mail in ballots. Now,… pic.twitter.com/YQLIfkEzz4 — Black Insurrectionist–I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) September 8, 2024