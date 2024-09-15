According to the Financial Times, the UK Parliament might summon Elon Musk to appear before a committee. They want him to explain X’s role in spreading misinformation.

The West is corrupt, similar to Brazil. Could Elon Musk eventually be arrested like Pavel Durov (Telegram founder) in France? If Kamala Harris wins, the UK will have her support and perhaps strong encouragement.

THE STORY

Labour politician Dawn Butler said Parliament would like to have Musk as ‘a witness.’ It concerns X’s role in spreading misinformation.

Butler is campaigning to chair the House of Commons Science and Technology Select Committee. She revealed in an interview with the Financial Times that Musk is among the key figures she intends to invite to testify before the committee on the platform’s practices. Musk is “someone we’d like to invite” as a witness.

Dawn Butler is competing for the Chair of a key committee of MPs with this woman, Chi Onwruh, who agrees with her on the issue of speech and Musk.

British officials said they faced resistance from X over requests to take down posts deemed a threat to England’s national security.

Musk is “someone we’d like to invite” as a witness,” Butler told the Financial Times. “It is vital for the committee to formally examine the use of algorithms in pushing hateful material — and the moderation of such content — on X and other social media platforms.”

In July, British officials said they faced resistance from X over requests to take down posts deemed a threat to national security. This was during the worst riots in England in more than a decade.

Musk also addressed far-left Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on the platform during the unrest. He said that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK. Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Butler’s statement.

I doubt the Civil War is inevitable. The Brits keep putting people in prison for years for posts they don’t like. That’s enough to make people cave. We saw it with the J6 protest.