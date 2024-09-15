Six Republicans Surrender with an Obnoxious “Unity Commitment”

According to the Washington Examiner, six weak Republicans have signed a “Unity Commitment” pledge to safeguard the election. Unless the courts find corruption, it reads like a pledge to back up any crooked election. They pledge to accept the winner, attend the inauguration, and become voices for calm. It’s another slap at J6. If only they cared as much about the communists and anarchists who spent months burning cities and attacking the police.

So, let the courts decide? Even if thousands of ballots come in unsecured drop boxes or millions of mail-in ballots come in without signature checks?

How about all the noncitizens registered to vote? For example, Nevada has 11,000 noncitizens registered, and nearly 4,000 of them voted in the 2020 election. The Secretary of State will not remove them from the rolls; they will accept that?

Why must they make a cowardly announcement like this before the election? Democrats wouldn’t do it. It’s caving to globalist elites.

The Republicans, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) by the nose, are:

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)

Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

Mike Lawler (R-NY)

Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR)

Nick LaLota (R-NY)

Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY)

The letter reads:

Once the 2024 presidential election is over – and all legal means to challenge election results in the courts have been exhausted – I will safeguard the fairness and integrity of America’s democratic process by:

Acknowledging the election winner certified at the joint meeting of Congress in January 2025 as the legitimate President of the United States. Attending the President’s inauguration ceremony in person. Serving as a voice for calm and reconciliation and speaking out against those who endorse or engage in violence that harms people, property, or public spaces. After this election, America will have the rule of the mob unless the commonsense majority stands up. It’s never been more critical for our leaders to embrace the enduring idea that America is and must always be one nation.

From the Washington Examiner:

The three-part pledge vows to acknowledge the winner as the “legitimate President” when Congress meets to certify the results in January 2025. It also includes promises to attend the inauguration ceremony in person as well as speak out against those who “endorse or engage in violence” — hoping to avoid a repeat of when Trump supporters breached the Capitol in an effort to halt the certification of Biden’s win on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Respect for our democracy, the greatest democracy in the entire world, cannot — and should not — be a partisan issue,” Gottheimer said in a statement. “Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have a responsibility to demonstrate true leadership ahead of this critical election and serve as a voice for calm.”

It can’t be one nation if Harris-Walz are elected and implement their Marxist plans. It’s too bad these dummkopfs haven’t noticed that Harris-Walz policies of wild spending, high taxation, extreme regulations, alienation of allies, disarming of Americans, warmongering, embrace of communism, open borders, and bizarre ideologies are unsustainable.

“Unity Commitment?” We have two communists running on the Democrat ticket, and we have to show unity??? They will be a voice for calm if the communists win with corrupt tactics.

Why are the six Republicans assuming anything? If Trump wins, the Left will go bonkers, and Rep. Raskin has already promised to charge him with insurrection. The attacks on Donald Trump as he dismantles the anti-democratic regulations, rules, executive actions, memos, and guidances will be met with constant assaults. Will they call for calm, then?

