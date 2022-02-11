If You Ask Joe About Inflation, You’re a “Wise Guy”

President Biden called NBC journalist Lester Holt a “wise guy” Thursday when the veteran TV anchor pointed out that Biden erroneously said high inflation would be temporary and that it surged instead to a new 40-year high.
“I think it was back in July, you said inflation was going to be temporary. I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is,” Holt said during the president’s first TV interview of 2022.
“Well, you’re being a wise guy with me a little bit,” Biden said. “And I understand, that’s your job.”
No, his job is to get tougher than this, Joe.
Lester Holt couldn’t have been nicer in asking the question. This is insane. We live in crazy town – courtesy of Democrats. Watch:
Inflation had biggest spike since 1982.
