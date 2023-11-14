If You Blog ‘Hate’ Speech, Hochul’s Administration Will Contact You

Instead of doing something about the crime wave, like getting rid of the bail reform laws or surveilling some of these radical communist and fascist groups, the New York government under Governor Kathy Hochul plans to surveil people who aren’t going along with the narrative. Her administration is collecting data on you.

“Also, we’re very focused on the data collecting from surveillance efforts, what’s being said on social media platforms, and we have launched an effort to be able to counter some of the negativity and reach out to people when we see hate speech being spoken about on online platforms.

“Our social media analysis unit has ramped up. It’s monitoring of sites to catch incitement to violence and direct threats to others, and all this is in response to our desire, our strong commitment to ensure that not only do New Yorkers be safe, but they also feel safe…

[Bring back Stop and Frisk and keep gun criminals in prison.]

“As I said, no one walking down the street or in the subway should feel they have to fight or hide indications of what their religious beliefs are. We expect to see people celebrating their lives and walking out freely, and that is no longer the case because people are living in fear. They have a right to do whatever they want here in the state of New York.”

Her solution won’t do a thing for Jewish people

Related