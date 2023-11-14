New Book Explains the Billionaire Oligarchs Plan to Control Food

One chapter of the book focuses on “the war on farmers” and makes the case that tech giants like Gates monopolize the nation’s food supply.

“The takeover of the food system, like so many other control schemes in this book, began with the Rockefellers and was advanced by Bill Gates. Like most of their monopolies — from oil to software and, eventually, biotechnology — the takeover of food is all about controlling the intellectual property of food production through trademarks, copyrights, and patents,” the book states.

Bruner outlines Gates’ connection to “the Green Revolution” – a series of agricultural advances made possible by Rockefeller-funded research and design in the 1940s to help solve the crises of poverty and starvation at the time.

“The Green Revolution was simultaneous proof that problems like poverty and famine could be solved through human innovation and that the solutions, such as genetically modified pesticide-resistant crops, can present new problems like pollution, resource exhaustion, and the consolidation of small-scale and family-owned farms into giant corporate-controlled farms,” it reads.

“Now, the Controligarchs claim they can solve the climate crisis with new patented miracle products that happen to make themselves even richer and, once again, at the expense of small-scale independent farmers,” he adds.

There is more on the links. The book has tremendous research, but it’s no secret that is the goal. The globalist billionaire class is out in the open at this point.

THE EVIDENCE IS EVERYWHERE

They’ve made no secret of targeting the food supply or wanting to ban fertilizers. John Kerry actually claims we need to greatly reduce farming to feed the world. They literally want you to eat bugs while they fill their fat faces with beef, chicken, lamb, and pork.

The CCP has also gotten its meathooks into US farming.

We just did a report on the problems in the beef industry, although there is some good news with the Amish and others picking up the slack. However, since the government is fascistically in cahoots with corporations, nothing is guaranteed.

Globalist billionaires are destroying the world for everyone but themselves and their chosen ones.