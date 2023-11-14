Tucker’s in Spain as Socialist PM Unconstitutionally Seizes Power

“Spain’s Socialist Party struck a highly controversial deal to remain in power on Thursday by offering an amnesty to separatists who staged a failed 2017 bid for Catalan independence in exchange for their political backing.” ~WaPo

The West, beginning with Europe, is being taken over by the hard left. That led Tucker Carlson to travel to Spain to bring attention to the dictator who just seized power over the government of Spain through deal-making and without another election.

A reporter in Spain asked Tucker how “the world is seeing these weird events that is happening in Spain, this violation to our democracy?”

“Well, the world isn’t seeing it enough, and that’s why we wanted to come because it’s not getting the coverage it deserves.

“I mean anybody who would violate your Constitution, potentially use physical violence to end democracy, is a tyrant, is a dictator, and this is happening in the middle of Europe. So we thought it deserved more coverage than it’s getting.”

TUCKER: The world needs to see what is happening in Spain, it’s not getting the coverage it deserves pic.twitter.com/8DC1Y9ZzNS — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 13, 2023

Tucker Carlson is demonstrating with Spanish citizens who are fighting against socialism.

Tens of thousands of protesters are taking to the streets in Spain after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made a corrupt deal in violation of Spain’s Constitution to stay in power.

Sánchez offered an amnesty deal to Catalan separatists to stay in power.

“Sánchez signed the controversial agreement last week after the Catalan separatist Junts party gave its backing to the prime minister’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) to form a new government,” Politico reported.

That’s the spirit. We need this everywhere in Europe. https://t.co/sTL2yTJZdJ — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) November 8, 2023

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson gets mobbed by fans in the middle of massive Madrid protests. “Please, Tucker, help us with these mother f*ckers!” The Tucker brand goes global. pic.twitter.com/QqBoRrfeVw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 13, 2023

Tucker is marching with the opposition leader.

He attended the protest together with the right-wing Vox party leader Santiago Abascal.

Sánchez’s seemingly corrupt agreement with the Catalan separatist Junts party has also attracted the attention of the EU’s justice chief.

Pedro Sánchez, who is very progressive, has secured the crucial support he needed to stay in power as Spain’s prime minister.

On Thursday, the Catalan separatist Junts party backed Sánchez’s Socialists to form a government four months after that election, which resulted in no single party winning an overall majority in Spain’s parliament, reports Politico EU.

The deal puts Sánchez, the 51-year-old who’s been premier since 2018, on course to extend his career at the top. That seemed a far-fetched outcome when he called for a national vote last May, just hours after regional and local elections which saw his party suffer devastating losses across the country.

But after 15 weeks of horse-trading with other leftist parties, Sánchez avoided the threat of fresh elections and ensured his continuation as prime minister.

The amnesty bill, which is expected to be passed with the support of Sánchez’s left-wing allies, as well as Basque and Catalan separatist parties, could benefit up to 1,500 people convicted — or currently on trial — for their participation in different separatist actions, some of which took place years before or after the independence vote.

Tucker Carlson has joined the uprising in Spain against the socialist coup. He is marching with the opposition leader. Tucker is basically a world leader now.pic.twitter.com/nV4bvPY8IC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2023

The Shooting

It was not immediately known whether the shooting of a nationalist political figure in Madrid on Thursday was related to the amnesty controversy.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, 78, a former president of the right-wing People’s Party in Catalonia and later a founder of the Vox Party, was shot in the face around 1:30 p.m. in the fashionable neighborhood of Salamanca, according to a National Police official speaking on the condition of anonymity ahead of a formal statement. Vidal-Quadras was conscious when taken to the hospital, police said. Forensics teams were on the scene, with Madrid’s homicide police investigating the motive.

Vidal-Quadras, an elder statesman no longer viewed as an influential player in Spanish politics, was shot at close range by an assailant who had been waiting for him and who escaped on a motorcycle driven by an accomplice, according to El Pais and ABC Madrid. He had just exited Mass and was set to attend a demonstration against the amnesty deal.

No one knows yet if it’s tied to the deal.

Hours before the shooting, he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the deal “crushes the rule of law in Spain and ends the separation of powers has already been agreed. Our Nation will thus cease to be a liberal democracy and become a totalitarian tyranny. We Spaniards will not allow it.”

Santiago Abascal, head of Vox, called the attack an “assassination attempt” against a man known for ‘his defense of the nation, liberty and the institutions in Catalonia.”

“We call on the security forces of the state to capture these assassins and that nobody grants them amnesty, ever,” Abascal told reporters.

US media is on the side of the far left takeover without another election.

