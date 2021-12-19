If You Want to Steal Safely, Just Scream, ‘I Can’t Breathe!’

















If you don’t want to travel to a blue city where thievery is okay up to $950 a haul, and if you are a minority, all you have to do is scream, “I can’t breathe!” In no time, some leftist — and there are many of them in blue cities — will intervene and make the people who catch the thief, let the thief go.

In the clip, an accused thief was detained at a Safeway in Portland so he screamed that he couldn’t breathe. Within no time at all, a white leftist recorded the incident, called the men who caught the thief, ‘racists,’ and ordered the men to let the accused thief go.

One Twitter user commented: There is no choking, yet he’s crying like a Lil bych like he’s GF and trying to play the race card. Instead of recording the incident, the pansy leftist snowflake should be helping make the citizens arrest and detaining the punk. Cops will let him go at the end of the day anyway.

Watch:

An alleged thief was detained at a Safeway in Portland, Ore., prompting him to scream repeatedly that he “can’t breathe.” A white leftist records the incident and accuses the men detaining the alleged thief of racism. He commands them to release him. pic.twitter.com/uNAgORvfcM — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 19, 2021

