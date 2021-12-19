Say Goodbye to These Democrats From Our Updated List

This is an up-to-date list of Democrats who are leaving their posts and who won’t run again. Don’t get too excited. AOC and her crew have communists lined up to take their place. Let’s pray that does not happen. Not among them are old-timers Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders who are currently energized by pushing communism.
- Ann Kirkpatrick, Arizona
- Alan Lowenthal, California
- Jackie Speier, California
- Karen Bass, California
- Val Demings, Florida
- Charlie Crist, Florida
- Cheri Bustos, Illinois
- John Yarmuth, Kentucky
- Anthony Brown, Maryland
- G.K. Butterfield, North Carolina
- David Price, North Carolina
- Tom Suozzi, New York
- Tim Ryan, Ohio
- Peter DeFazio, Oregon
- Conor Lamb, Pennsylvania
- Mike Doyle, Pennsylvania
- Eddie Bernice Johnson Texas
- Filemon Vela, Texas
- Peter Welch, Vermont
- Ron Kind, Wisconsin
Eight of those Democrats are leaving the House to run for other offices.
Two retiring House Democrats are in their 60s — Bustos and Doyle — five are in their 70s — Speier, Kirkpatrick, DeFazio, Yarmuth, and Butterfield — and three are 80 or older — Lowenthal, Price, and Johnson — and they should have left long ago.
The mid-terms don’t look good for many of them.
There are five House Republicans who aren’t running in 2022 and aren’t seeking another office. They are Anthony Gonzales of Ohio, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Devin Nunes of California, Tom Reed of New York, and Kevin Brady of Texas.
Only one Democrat, 81-year-old Patrick Leahy of Vermont, is retiring from the Senate.