Say Goodbye to These Democrats From Our Updated List

















This is an up-to-date list of Democrats who are leaving their posts and who won’t run again. Don’t get too excited. AOC and her crew have communists lined up to take their place. Let’s pray that does not happen. Not among them are old-timers Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders who are currently energized by pushing communism.

Ann Kirkpatrick, Arizona

Alan Lowenthal, California

Jackie Speier, California

Karen Bass, California

Val Demings, Florida

Charlie Crist, Florida

Cheri Bustos, Illinois

John Yarmuth, Kentucky

Anthony Brown, Maryland

G.K. Butterfield, North Carolina

David Price, North Carolina

Tom Suozzi, New York

Tim Ryan, Ohio

Peter DeFazio, Oregon

Conor Lamb, Pennsylvania

Mike Doyle, Pennsylvania

Eddie Bernice Johnson Texas

Filemon Vela, Texas

Peter Welch, Vermont

Ron Kind, Wisconsin

Eight of those Democrats are leaving the House to run for other offices.

Two retiring House Democrats are in their 60s — Bustos and Doyle — five are in their 70s — Speier, Kirkpatrick, DeFazio, Yarmuth, and Butterfield — and three are 80 or older — Lowenthal, Price, and Johnson — and they should have left long ago.

The mid-terms don’t look good for many of them.

There are five House Republicans who aren’t running in 2022 and aren’t seeking another office. They are Anthony Gonzales of Ohio, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Devin Nunes of California, Tom Reed of New York, and Kevin Brady of Texas.

Only one Democrat, 81-year-old Patrick Leahy of Vermont, is retiring from the Senate.

