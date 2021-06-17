If you’re flying to Atlanta, you ladies might want to avoid the restrooms

Flying to Atlanta?
“This order includes restrooms at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.”
The notoriously incompetent mayor of Atlanta has signed an order designating 100 city-owned restrooms as ‘gender-neutral.’ Some are single-use, but not all.
That will put women in more danger as men can get in claiming to be women. With all the homelessness and crime, this is Bottoms’ priority.
More than 100 restrooms owned by the city of Atlanta will now be designated for use by all genders.
Wednesday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed a new administrative order at a ceremony that would designate the restrooms be gender-neutral.
In a Tweet, City of Atlanta’s Director of LGBTQ Affairs Malik Brown said he was “grateful to have a boss who uses every tool in her toolbox to move LGBTQ equality forward.”
How is it ‘equality’ to put women and girls in danger? This is coming from the party that allegedly cares about women.
Today, Mayor @KeishaBottoms signed an Administrative Order designating over 100 city-owned single-user
restrooms as all-gender. These restrooms will be available across City facilities, including @ATLAirport, the
world’s busiest airport. pic.twitter.com/tpMMw7rsf0
— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) June 16, 2021
The truth is the greatest enemy of liberalism.
Liberals are the 2nd greatest enemy of liberalism.
Enjoy the progressive bathrooms for all members of the unity, comrades.
The glorious world of next Tuesday is very enlightened and you just might get some enrichment as you take care of business in the latrine.
Atlanta? Bwahahaha! Oh, HELL NO.
Will the CCP’s PLA still be using Georgia ports for the new management hostile takeover?
They have some fellow traveler comrades there in the peachy state.
After they do a pat-down of your children and turn your luggage upside down, you can get raped in the airport bathroom.