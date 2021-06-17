1-6 ‘political prisoners’ punished for Levin report of prison conditions?



















Someone needs to investigate reports of the January 6th prisoners being deprived of their constitutional rights. Allegations of mistreatment, threats, and punishments of the prisoners who allegedly rioted or trespassed are growing.

Where are the lawyers, where are the civil libertarians, where are the honest Americans, where is the media?

People should be terrified by this and the next accusation in particular. While Democrats are after Trump supporters now, they will go after everyone who stands against them. Look at how they eat their own when someone goes against the narrative.

Now getting reports the Deplorable Jail will be on lockdown as punishment for Mark Levin show last night. I’ve heard this from a few sources already this morning. WHERE ARE THE LAWYERS? pic.twitter.com/OOgUKeQFKw — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 14, 2021

If that email is accurate, and we believe it is, this is right out of Stalin’s and Hitler’s playbooks.

This is the report that caused the problem:

Ms. Kelly called them political prisoners during the same report:

THE RON JOHNSON INTERVIEW

Levin also interviewed Ron Johnson on Sunday nigth. Senator Johnson said the reason more senators aren’t taking this issue on is that they are attacked in the press. Look at what they are doing to him.

Senator Johnson finds it very distressing that we have a two-tiered system. He said they are monitoring it.

All of the more than 440 prisoners are being treated as neo-Nazis, Klansmen, or terrorists, and not one has been accused of that.

Johnson can’t get any information from AG Garland. He is hoping to get community pressure stirred up.

He also said at least 309 people were let in by the police.

Ron Johnson is still Ron Johnsoning pic.twitter.com/SxlGDrTU3l — Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2021

BIDEN IS BLATANTLY LYING ABOUT ALL OF IT

Biden lied and said “criminals” killed a police officer on January 6th but [the violent communists of] Black Lives Matter are just “objecting and marching…[saying] you are not allowing me to speak freely…”

WATCH: @Yamiche asks President Biden to respond to Putin’s crackdown on political opponents. Putin said he neither wants to see an event like Jan. 6, nor a Russian “Black Lives Matter” group formed. “That’s a ridiculous comparison,” Biden says. https://t.co/AJhLVKCm3A pic.twitter.com/GQPkbMwb8J — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 16, 2021

