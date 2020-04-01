IG ‘lacks confidence’ FBI can file spy warrants, finds widespread abuse

The Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General released a bombshell report detailing serious allegations against the FBI on Tuesday for abuse of power in the FISA process.

The Inspector General conducted an investigation into the spy warrants filed by the FBI after finding “17 significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the warrants against President Trump’s campaign associate Carter Page.

The Inspector General says that he has a “lack of confidence” in the FBI’s ability to file spy warrants.

The investigation focused on 29 applications filed between October 2014 and September 2019. They were replete with errors and the required documents backing up four of the warrants did not even exist.

“As a result of our audit work to date and as described below, we do not have confidence that the FBI has executed its Woods Procedures in compliance with FBI policy,” said the OIG.

Not a single FISA application reviewed met the requirements.

Director Wray says the FISA process is indispensable in the fight against terrorism and crime.

The FBI doesn’t believe that much of this is deliberate, and it’s hard to imagine that they can solve the problem while not recognizing it. There is incompetence and malfeasance.

YOU CAN READ THE REPORT HERE