De Blasio releases 900 criminals from jails, but arrests religious leaders

[Communist] New York City Mayor Bill d Blasio released 900 criminals from city jails to protect them from coronavirus, but he does have the NYPD arresting any religious leader who holds a service. He announced he would permanently shutter religious buildings if they are used to hold services.

The NYPD is directed to arrest pastors or rabbis who hold services.

De Blasio is okay with arresting religious pastors and rabbis but not if they’re friends. He asked the NYPD to take care of a pastor who is a friend. Bishop Orlando Findlayter was released after the mayor called the NYPD. The Bishop was instrumental in getting de Blasio elected.

The Hill reported that De Blasio made the announcement about the release of criminals at a press briefing Tuesday.

Last week, De Blasio announced that the city would release hundreds of nonviolent offenders, with those accused of offenses such as domestic abuse not eligible for release.

Would he arrest an imam?

De Blasio is corrupt.

Go to 26;29 on the mark: