Gov Newsom heaps praise on the President and Hell hasn’t frozen over

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom of California praised President Donald Trump for his efforts to combat the coronavirus in the United States while he was on a Livestream with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday.

“The president of the United States directly himself directed the USNS Mercy to the state of California and he did it before we were in an acute crisis so we could prepare not just the ship, but we could prepare for what the ship will do to decompress the rest of our health care delivery system and I am really grateful to him and I mean that. I don’t say that lightly,” Newsom said to Zuckerberg.

Newsom’s state is doing very well relatively thanks in large part to the President.

WATCH: Gov. Gavin Newsom praises President Trump for sending the USNS Mercy to the state of California as well as for providing Federal Medical Stations to the state. "He did it before we were in an acute crisis. So we could prepare…" pic.twitter.com/gRTC7SZwxl — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) March 31, 2020

Politico reported that six Bay Area counties were first in the country to adopt aggressive tactics with the March 16 order requiring residents to stay at home.

Gov. Newsom followed it up three days later with a statewide order.

After 14 days — the outermost period at which symptoms are believed to emerge post-infection — doctors at area hospitals are now reporting fewer cases than they expected to see at this point, and officials credit the lockdown with stemming the tide of patients they feared would flood into emergency rooms, Politico reported.

The stay at home order allowed hospitals time to prepare for the rush of patients needing attention for the coronavirus, the report continued.

“We believe very strongly the stay-at-home order has helped advance our efforts in reducing the stress on the system that we believe would have already materialized in more acute ways had we not advanced those protocols when we did,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday.

They do predict a surge in Northern California but they have had the time to coordinate with public health officials on the local and state levels to implement social distance. It gave them time to prepare.