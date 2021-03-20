Ignoring the science, Dr. Fauci fears people will believe Dr. Paul









While there is little doubt Dr. Anthony Fauci — the nation’s top bureaucrat of infectious diseases — is intelligent and knowledgeable, he has a fatal flaw. Dr. Fauci is enveloped in far-left thinking. He is not objective and has spent too many decades in the monolithic echo chamber of a government agency. As a result, we have a powerful man who can’t stay away from TV news shows blathering what he wants the public to know, which he himself has admitted is sometimes untruthful.

He has said he didn’t tell us the truth about masks because there weren’t enough masks for medical professionals. Dr. Fauci admitted to lying about herd immunity because he decided we weren’t ready to hear the truth. He’s the elite and you’re the dopey peon, get it?

Dr. Paul did eviscerate Dr. Fauci’s line of confusing misstatements during a hearing last week. Using studies showing that people who are immune from the COV do not have to continue wearing masks, he exposed a stammering Dr. Fauci who then resorted to general proclamations unsupported by the facts.

Senator Paul used studies to show there is NO science behind Dr. Fauci’s contention that we have to wear masks indefinitely despite immunity. Dr. Fauci’s response is, essentially, yeah, but, there might be a new strain. The particular one he talked about is in the U.S. and hasn’t killed anyone. It’s not even hospitalizing people.

.@RandPaul evicerates Dr. Fauci over the “theater” of requiring Americans already immune from Covid to continue wearing masks. Fauci’s ultimate rebuttal: “I totally disagree with you” pic.twitter.com/Ea0utSRUAb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 18, 2021

Dr. Paul doubled down on Fauci’s “theatrics.”

It’s not “can’t” get it again, it’s just not likely, yes there has been re-infections but globally not 1 went to the hospital or died post vaccine. He’s got a point that we want to reward vaccines with no masks, go to normal. & it is theater. https://t.co/GgIgqu3OwT — Peter Pham (@peterpham) March 19, 2021

Dr. Fauci is dismissing Dr. Paul, not with science, but with more unsupported talk.

Fauci tells CNN: “I’m afraid, if people hear what [@RandPaul] says, and believe it, and you have an elderly person who has been infected, and they decide, ‘Well, Rand Paul says let’s not wear a mask,’ they won’t. They could get reinfected again and get into trouble.” pic.twitter.com/XwYLdNOZYh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 19, 2021

Related