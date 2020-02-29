IL Gov puts illegal alien felons in communities to protect them

The Illinois governor is putting felon illegal aliens in communities to protect them from ICE and deportation. It’s his “firewall” against Trump’s fake attacks on immigrants.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has backed out of an agreement to turn illegal immigrants over to immigration officials.

As a result, some violent felons facing deportation are now being released into local communities, the Associated Press reported.

The Illinois Department of Corrections has stopped cooperating in efforts to transfer custody of inmates who have completed their sentences over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey and Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“This is just plain wrong,” Sheriff Downey said, according to The Southern Illinoisan. “These convicted felons do not deserve to be given a head start or assistance from the state of Illinois in evading our federal law enforcement partners.”

He noted that releasing convicted felons facing deportation will make communities less safe, WGN reported.

Stating the obvious!!!

“This is unconscionable. Dangerous. And puts our most vulnerable citizens, our children, at risk,” said Sheriff Childress, who also heads the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association (ISA).

He said he is particularly concerned about convicted sex offenders.

“Individuals with no legal status in this country do not register on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry. And if they flee Illinois, they don’t register themselves anywhere else, either,” Sheriff Childress declared. “We urge Governor Pritzker to reverse this policy.”

The sheriffs said no one even bothered to notify them of Pritzker’s policy change.

“I am dumbfounded that we had to learn that dangerous felons were simply being released into our county and into our community without notice, coordination or even a courtesy call to local law enforcement,” Sheriff Childress railed.

WE DON’T KNOW WHO, WHAT, WHERE OR WHEN

We don’t even know who they are or how many there are.

“Nobody knows where they are,” State Senator Chapin Rose told the paper. “That’s the problem.”

State Senator Jason Barickman said that the governor’s policy change is “radical,” WGN reported.

“It’s alarming to think that because of a change in policy that suddenly these types of individuals might be walking the streets and we might not even be aware of it,” Barickman told the Associated Press.

The senator called on Pritzker to “reverse this reckless policy” in order to ensure the public’s safety.

Pritzker is releasing a lot of sex offenders, predators who have even attacked children.

IT’S A LOT MORE THAN WHAT IS REPORTED

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Chicago Director Robert Guadian said that the actual number of illegal aliens poised to benefit from Pritzker’s policy change is much higher than what is being reported.

“Now, about 400 convicted criminals per year — including felons who served time for crimes such as sexually abusing children and homicide – will be released into your community and into mine,” Guadian told the Associated Press. “I can think of no other state that protects convicted felons.”

The director said that the move “put politics ahead of public safety.”

“ICE will now have to make these arrests in the community when they should have been made in the secure confines of a jail,” he added.

Pritzker won’t change the policy. He’s like Governor Newsom of California and his merry band of far-left Democrats ruling Cali. He’s another Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio of New York.

Soon, the USA will be a land — not of the free — but of the felons. Twenty-four caravans are on their way up to the USA and they include dangerous criminals according to an El Universal report.