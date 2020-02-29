Biden’s HUGE rally in SC — just kidding — MSM claims it is but we have pics

Is Joe up double digits over Bernie, uh, no.

JOE’S FIREWALL IS SOUTH CAROLINA

At one small rally in South Carolina on Friday Joe Biden told his liberal audience he “became a professor” after leaving office in 2017. He was hired by the University of Pennsylvania but he never taught a single class.

This is who Democrats want to foist on us. He suffers from some type of brain damage and has a history of plagiarism and prevarication. The Democrats don’t care. They don’t care that he is completely incapable of running the country.

THE MEDIA SAYS HE’S DRAWING IN BIG CROWDS

The Daily Beast claims there is an unexpected feeling at a Biden rally — jubilance. This was in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“You send me out of here with a victory that’s significant then I think I’m going to be the next nominee,” an optimistic Biden told a crowd in Spartanburg Friday night, according to the Beast.

The Beast added, “Voters in South Carolina, even undecided ones, have a deep affection for Biden. And they take their memories of Biden’s past as a sign that he belongs in their future. The comfort runs both ways…it was a stark contrast.”

Uh, not really.

Talk about fake news or is it wishful thinking? For one thing, the audience loudly and oddly cheered everything he said. It wasn’t natural hooting and hollering. There was prompting going on.

Joe Biden holds a campaign rally in Spartanburg, SC. pic.twitter.com/B6jeiwJWu6 — The Hill (@thehill) February 29, 2020

NPR’s Asma Khalid says South Carolina doesn’t mind Biden’s flubs.

Who is he kidding? These aren’t flubs or gaffes. They are serious and they are constant. Biden has serious brain damage of some kind, and people do mind. That’s why he can’t get people to come to his rallies.

Politico’s Article Was Fun and Crazy

Politico writes about one flub in South Carolina:

“I’m going to make a controversial statement,” Biden acknowledged, before diving in. “If someone in this room got up, took off all her clothes and walked out the door, no man has a right to touch her. Zero.”

The crowd politely applauded.

The former vice president kept going: “She can be arrested for indecent exposure!”

No applause followed. Some in the crowd wore puzzled expressions when Biden then mentioned how police or even parents of rape victims face questions about their clothing.

“Did you have underwear on? Were you wearing a bra? How short was your skirt? What did you say?” Biden said in a mock colloquy of a rape victim being questioned. He also mentioned a case of a woman who refused to date a man, resulting in an attack from “two goons [who] slashed her face with razors.”

This is Joe Biden, unplugged on the campaign trail: edgy, meandering, graphic, oddball — all attributes that are features, not bugs, of his presidential campaign.

NOT BUGS??? Are they nuts?

THE HUGE CROWD LIE

The media, in general, is pretending he had a huge crowd, which some estimate at 700, his largest yet. Of course, that is a wild overestimation.

This person says standing-room-only, but it is a small area, cordoned off.

Standing-room-only crowd waiting for former Vice President Joe Biden to hold his first Upstate rally of 2020 campaign at the Cleveland Park Event Center in Spartanburg. ⁦@GreenvilleNews⁩ ⁦@independentmail⁩ #scpol pic.twitter.com/d8cT7w9DuY — Kirk Brown (@KirkBrown_AIM) August 28, 2019

The real photo below isn’t of 700 people, and many are reporters, cameramen taking tight shots, school employees, and Biden staff.

They know Joe Biden has to win SC and he has to win bigly. It’s the only state he has a chance of winning. They want it to turn the tide.

TRUMP THE CAPITALIST AND BERNIE THE COMMUNIST DRAW CROWDS

The Trump rally in South Carolina was huge.

Trump tells South Carolina Republicans to vote for ‘crazy’ Bernie Sanders in the state’s open primary as crowds at his rally declare he will be easier to beat than Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/2s8fyGRS4m — Darlington Micah (@DarlingtonMicah) February 29, 2020

Bernie in South Carolina had thousands.

Killer Mike, at Bernie Sanders’ rally in Columbia, S.C., says, “Listen to me, black people in South Carolina … if they’re telling you to wait and hold on, don’t wait and hold on … if it rhymes with “slow,” don’t vote for it. If the name sounds like Mike, don’t vote for it.” pic.twitter.com/4mDLy8bqON — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) February 28, 2020

Free Beacon writes, “A Biden victory in the Palmetto State would end a remarkable winless streak spanning more than 30 years, three presidential campaigns, and countless train rides. But with Super Tuesday lurking just around the corner, there won’t be much time to celebrate, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) will attempt to lock up the Democratic nomination with strong showings in the 14 states—including Texas and California—holding primaries on March 3. A win on Saturday is by no means guaranteed for Biden, who is coming off his best performance of the year in last week’s Nevada caucus.”

WHY IS BIDEN UP IN THE NATIONAL POLLS?

Because they lie?

A professor at U of P says it’s because the youngest voters are underrepresented and they will vote for Bernie.

A ‘Five Thirty Eight’ writer — a professor from the University of Pennsylvania — wondered why Biden is leading in the polls. [He also says Donald Trump can’t beat any of the Democrats.] He thinks it’s because the 18-30 group is underrepresented in the polls and those young people are all big Bernie supporters.

Hopefully, he is wrong.

Bernie is a communist and the MSM won’t tell you that.

JOE’S SUMTER SC RALLY