Ilham Omar, Clown of the Week

In a recent speech in which Omar proclaimed her support for Somalia in its territorial dispute with Somaliland, she claimed that her true president is the president of Somalia.

“Our president, the president of Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud — let us give him a warm welcome, Minneapolis!” Omar announced to a cheering crowd.

“The president and I have a special relationship. I call him uncle, and he calls me his girl. Welcome to your home; our home is your home. … We are very happy that Hassan is our president. Somalia is our home. It is home to all the people gathered here. We do not feel that it is far from us. Somalia is our heart. It is in our hearts. We always think about Somalia,” Omar continued.

This is soon after she told a friendly audience in another venue that she is Somali first and Muslim second, with no mention of America.

She also said she’s in Congress to protect Somalia.

She really misses her country and wants to go back. I’ll buy her a ticket and pay her rent for a year if she goes. Omar made these comments in 2022.

Ilhan Omar explains that her goal is to use her position in the US Congress to build up Somalia so she can move back there. “I am a Somali girl… a young child taken from her country. That misses her country and wishes to live there.” EXPEL AND DEPORT pic.twitter.com/2yG412kYlI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2024

Somalia is a failed state without a solid government. She’ll feel right at home in the USA before she knows it. We have rampant crime, a crooked government, and no borders. It sounds like we are well into becoming a failed state.

By the way, Omar hates white people though she married one, Jews, and Americans.

