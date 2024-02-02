Hero Faces Manslaughter, Alien Criminals Beat Cops & Go to California

Marine veteran Daniel Penny’s lawyer slams the “very confounding” decision to allow six migrants who assaulted NYPD cops to walk free. At the same time, his client still faces manslaughter charges for Jordan Neely’s chokehold death, where he “stepped in to save lives,” Daily Mail online reports.

Thomas Kenniff is representing Penny as he faces manslaughter charges over the choking death of a dangerous subway passenger threatening passengers. Daniel Penny is stuck with enormous debt and faces 15 years in prison. The foreign criminals run free.

Six migrants have been charged in connection with the Times Square attack.

Five of them were released without bail. At least four of them fled. They used fake names to get free tickets to California from a Catholic church.

Mr. Penny was perp-walked, and one of the foreign criminals walked out of jail, giving everyone the middle finger salute.

This Is Why

Mr. Penny’s race very easily explains that. He has the wrong color skin, and the criminals who beat up cops don’t.

Penny is going to college to become an architect and make life better. He was a soldier who served his country. The illegal aliens beat up our law enforcement and want to make life Hell. Naturally, Democrats favor the violent, illegal alien criminals.

Watch the criminals, some or all here illegally.

WATCH: Two @NYPD officers were recently beaten by migrants and released without bail.@POTUS & @SecMayorkas have turned the American dream into the American nightmare. pic.twitter.com/oUjxjFnmQN — Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (@RepDesposito) January 31, 2024

That’s Who We Are

That’s who we are now. In this clip, the usually black Obama says he’s the grandson of Kansans, white people, but fails to mention they were communists.

retweet this 1,000 times pic.twitter.com/y6eKOv0OBk — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 5, 2022

