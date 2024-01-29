Ilhan Omar Admits She’s Only in Congress for Somalia

Ilhan Omar, an American congresswoman, tells Somalians that she is Somalian first, Muslim second, and doesn’t mention America. She says that her primary job in Congress is to protect Somali interests. She lives very well, going from man to man, even her brother, in a free country, but she only cares about Somalia and Islam. If she likes the hellhole so much, she should return.

Only in the clown world do we welcome people who hate us. She also hates Jews, Christians, and white people.

How many of these un-American people have been let in?

She isn’t here to make America better. Nothing in her makeup and background suggests she’d assimilate or care about our Constitution.

Allowing people to have joint citizenship is a big mistake, as are anchor baby policies, to say nothing of the open border.

Ilhan Omar is a searing indictment of everything that is wrong with the immigration system in this country. She should never have been let into the country, never have been granted citizenship, and never have been allowed to work in government in any capacity.

WHY SHE MADE THE COMMENTS

She was responding to an effort by Ethiopia to accept a secessionist Somali province. Somalia is a failed state.

Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed has stated he signed an MoU with a secessionist Somali province (Somaliland), and he also insisted he will grab land and sea that is Somalia’s, arguing that “Ethiopia must have a sea, a port, and a naval base” peacefully or by force! Somalia sees this dismemberment and annexation pronouncements as a declaration of war and a blatant violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The United States government concurs. [Oh goody, another war we can promote.]

Some of her followers are angry that her comments about being Somali first and Muslim second, with no mention of America, are taken to mean she’s Somali first and Muslim second.

Did you hear the story about her marrying her brother to evade immigration law? Read one story here.

