Ilhan Omar demands illegals get all virus benefits

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota introduced the Recovery Rebates Improvement Act to provide virus rescue packages to aliens who are illegally occupying a place here in this nation. The CARES Act doesn’t cover people here illegally.

The bill would give full benefits to illegal aliens.

Omar also called for comprehensive legislation in the next relief package to “ensure that all noncitizens, whether holding an SSN or not, can access these relief payments.”

These communistic Democrat representatives want foreigners who break our laws to get all the benefits of our hard-working American citizens. We will have a huge tax bill at the end of this. Why should we owe money for people who break our laws?

An individual must have a Social Security number to receive the cash benefit portion provided in the CARES Act. Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her Squad members are irate. They say the bill “leaves out many noncitizens and mixed-status families—even if members of the family are citizens.”

Yeah, duh.