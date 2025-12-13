Preservation Group Sues the White House Over the Ballroom

The National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States filed a lawsuit Friday against the White House. The suit is over President Trump’s $300 million ballroom construction project. Private donors are mostly funding the project.

The group wants to pause building the ballroom. The longer the ballroom remains unfinished, the longer Democrats can keep the bad press going.

The left-wing group claims they want the public to weigh in. They say they are concerned about the [small] amount of taxpayer dollars being used.

They will likely force taxpayers to spend a lot more on their lawsuit.

Democrats won’t let this ballroom go because they see they can conjure up negative press for the President.

The ballroom was designed to fit the architecture and was overseen by White House officials.

A ballroom means they don’t have to set up tents to accommodate prominent visitors to the White House.

The group is capitalizing on the media’s narrative that no one gave the President permission to do this.

“No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever — not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else,” the lawsuit reads. “And no president is legally allowed to construct a ballroom on public property without giving the public the opportunity to weigh in.”

“President Trump’s efforts to do so should be immediately halted, and work on the Ballroom Project should be paused until the Defendants complete the required,” lawyers for the historic preservation group wrote.

No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

“I want to welcome you all to the White House. It’s an honor to have you. It’s a special place. You know, for 150 years, they’ve been trying to do a ballroom,” the president said during the Congressional Ball.