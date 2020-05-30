Ilhan Omar’s daughter retweets a supply list for the rioting comrades

Isra Hirsi, daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, retweeted a list of supplies for “comrades” who are rioting in Minneapolis.

Isra Hirsi is the co-founder of the U.S. Youth Climate Strike and her Twitter bio says she ‘hates capitalism.’

Like her mother, and the rest of the Squad and like most if not all of the Antifa, she is a member or supporter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Isra Hirsi retweeted a post from Twin Cities DSA (Democratic Socialists of America): Want to help out your comrades protesting at the 3rd precinct (at Lake and Minnehaha?)

Ilhan Omar’s daughter retweeted a list of needed supplies for “comrades” who are rioting in Minneapolis. The Twin Cities DSA asks for ply wood, sticks, rackets and more. pic.twitter.com/BFjXIQh8wE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

HER MOTHER IS ALLEGEDLY BEING INVESTIGATED

The FBI is investigating several claims that say Omar married her brother as a way to circumvent U.S immigration laws and gain entry illegally, the New York Post reported in January.

The FBI met with someone in Minnesota in October who handed them documents about the marriage of Omar and the man alleged to be her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

The agents talked to the source about the rumors that Omar married the man in order to obtain a green card and get around immigration laws.

If they find that she did commit marriage fraud she could face five years in prison and a hefty $250,000 fine.

They could always deport her. But I am a dreamer.

Omar and her family are anti-American and they’re dangerous.