Mayor Frey said rioters were out-of-state white supremacists, but report says 86% were locals

The Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, reported that the agitators of the riots were ‘white supremacists’ and from ‘out of state.” The arrests show a different story.

The records showed that “about 86 percent” of arrests so far are mostly of in-state residents.

It’s the OPPOSITE OF WHAT THEY REPORTED, according to KARE11!

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also said Saturday that the majority of the protestors arrested were from outside Minneapolis and sought to take advantage of the chaos.

However, a report by KARE 11 showed “about 86 percent” of the 36 arrests listed their address in Minnesota, and that they live in Minneapolis or the metro area, according to data the outlet analyzed from the Hennepin County Jail’s roster.

Five out-of-state cases came from Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, and Missouri, according to KARE 11, Fox News reported.

What I find hard to believe is they only arrested 36 people. How is that even possible with all the damage they caused?

It also shows you can’t believe a word these people say — if this report is accurate.

The Minneapolis Mayor’s office and police department did not return Fox News’ repeated calls for comment.

“We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region,” Frey had tweeted Saturday.

“I think our best estimate of what we heard is about 20 percent are Minnesotans, and 80 percent are outside,” Walz also said Saturday during a news conference, KARE 11 reported.

It’s actually the reverse? The idea of these rioters being white supremacists is also absurd.

We are now confronting white supremac

ists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 30, 2020

If true, these Minnesota officials are incompetent or deceitful, it’s hard to know which.

The ones who are from out of state need to be prosecuted for federal crimes, no matter how many there are.

If this pans out, so much for the Minnesota values they keep telling us about.

They do look like locals: