Ilhan Omar’s husband’s firm got $500K in pandemic relief as he raked in $$$ advising her

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s campaign paid millions to her husband’s media firm for consultations. The campaign gave him an additional $138,000 right before she severed ties. This followed her successful re-election, federal campaign finance filings show.

Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, raked in millions during the 2020 campaign season from Omar’s campaign through his firm, the E Street Group LLC.

This is an addition to the nearly $2.8 million her campaign had already paid Mynett’s firm.

About severing ties, she said it might not look good.

What she did might be legal, but it’s definitely not ethical. She’s a grifter.

Omar, a Somalian refugee, married Mynett, her third husband who is not her brother, in March.

His firm even got another half-million in pandemic relief monies. That’s money that should go to the suffering middle class who have been locked down. He wasn’t locked down from consulting.

