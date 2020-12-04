Erie County Comptroller gives COV-rebels 100 years to pay big fines

Erie County Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw, Jr. has changed all his policies and procedures following the revolt of a gym owner who was sent a $15,000 fine for keeping his gym open.

Mr. Mychajliw won’t allow the Erie County Health Department to collect, cash, and deposit the COVID-related fines. He’s even closing their bank account.

Everything will now go directly to his office.

If you think he’s looking to make money on this, you’d be wrong.

“I changed policies to help businesses crippled by the closure of the economy. I am happy to help again. We must do everything we can to save businesses,” added Comptroller Mychajliw.

Comptroller Mychajliw also changed accounting policies in the Office of Erie County Comptroller to establish a staggered payment plan for struggling businesses that may not be able to afford punitive or excessive COVID-related fines at one time.

He will allow people fined $1,000 to take 20 years to pay. Those with $15,000 fines will have the 100-year plan.

I blocked the Health Dept. from collecting, cashing or depositing COVID fines. Charter gives me this authority. All fines come to my office. I set up a flexible payment plan. Fine of $1,000 or less: 20-years to pay. More than $15,000 fine:100-years to pay. https://t.co/aKsSKDv2rY pic.twitter.com/PXnwMTOhl7 — Stefan Mychajliw (@StefanMychajliw) December 2, 2020

Some of the lefties on his tweet said they will make sure he’s not re-elected.

We don’t know if this is connected, but an Erie business owner recently tore up a $15,000 fine on air. He opened his gym since he’s desperate to make a living.

Now he has 100 years to pay it off.

Watch:

NY business owner SLAMS @NYGovCuomo for taking $225K salary while telling the “working man and woman” they can’t make a living –– and then RIPS up citation live on the air 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/E0mSibi29U — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) November 30, 2020