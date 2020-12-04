Very suspicious when the tales change – now he pulled the dog’s tail

On Thursday, Joe Biden revealed – or changed his story anyway – that he broke his foot tripping on a rug after a shower as he chased one of his dogs and grabbed its tail.

Hmmm…

During the Biden-Harris-Tapper ‘sane’ interview, he also said that if he and Kamala [Comma-la] disagree, he will make up an illness and resign.

Shall we just ignore all that and keep calling it sane here in the US of Ingsoc?

Biden’s campaign had said Biden fell while playing with the dog.

The injury requires Biden, who turned 78 last month, to wear a boot for weeks.

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog, and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,” Biden told CNN journalist Jake Tapper in his first post-election joint interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this, and he ran. And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story.”

Biden should have just said he was extreme skiing in the Alps – more interesting. And why is he pulling the dog’s tail, anyway? This is dog abuse. I can sense it.

Biden owns two German shepherds: the younger Major and the older Champ, who lived with Biden in Washington during his vice presidency.

He’s also going to get a cat as one of his first moves to unite Americans – kid you not. That was CBS breaking news in Ingsoc just days ago.

Jonathan Turley thinks we got to the bottom of it all, but that might not be the case. We could get a new story in a couple of weeks. Perhaps there was no dog involvement, and he just broke his foot stepping out because he’s 78.