The Attack on Super Hero Ilhan Omar

A man tried to spray Ilhan Omar with a liquid substance at a town hall in Minnesota. He was possibly arrested for third-degree assault but not yet charged. Omar wasn’t injured and continued speaking. It looks like the spray didn’t hit her.

The man walked down the middle of the room and sprayed a liquid at Omar, who appeared to yell, “You must resign,” before a security guard tackled him to the ground.

A person was then heard saying, “Oh, my God, he sprayed something on her,” adding that it had a foul odor.

“We will continue,” Omar said. “These f—— a–holes are not going to get away with this.”

She was talking about the illegal immigration crackdown when the man sprayed her.

The man was forced to leave the room, and Omar acted like the brave heroine. It seemed staged to many people, especially the part where she acts like Superwoman. However, news reports say he was a Trump supporter. Let’s see if Omar files charges.

He’s a Troubled Man

The suspect, named in the Hennepin County Jail roster as Anthony James Kazmierczak, is 55 years old. He was arrested on suspicion of assault but has yet to be formally charged.

His neighbor said he is right-wing and a Trump supporter who has Parkinson’s disease. He was also in an accident. He allegedly asked the neighbor to watch his dog while he attended Omar’s town hall. Kazmierczak told the neighbor he might get arrested.

The man’s children are allegedly gender-pronoun kids, according to the X poster below. I’m putting this up because it’s going around. It’s viral, but with AI and other ways of altering photos, I wouldn’t back it just yet.

It also doesn’t matter what his kids do. There are reports that CBS News said he’s on Omar’s payroll, but I couldn’t find such a report, and it doesn’t sound like CBS News.

I think the man is probably not mentally together and legitimately sprayed her.

However, Democrats stage everyone. Who can trust them at this point?