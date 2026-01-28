Don Lemon Is Allowed to Violate the FACE Act

A Minnesota federal magistrate judge (political appointee) has rejected the DOJ’s initial effort to file charges against Don Lemon, refusing to sign the criminal complaint.

The Bush W. Judge Schlitz delayed a decision, which allowed the complaint to go to the magistrate for rejection.

Judge Patrick J. Schlitz is now threatening Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons with contempt on behalf of criminal detainees. Operation Metro Surge netted more than 3,000 arrests of criminal illegals in the Twin Cities alone. Schlitz is a donor and volunteer for the [pro-illegal alien/open borders] Immigrant Law Center.

Schlitz wants the 3,000 out on bail so they can blow in the wind.

“The Attorney General is enraged at the magistrate judge’s decision,” a person familiar with the matter said.

She’s enraged and, as usual, unsuccessful.

Don Lemon Won’t Be Arrested

Don Lemon isn’t going to be arrested. His claim that he is a journalist does not protect him from the FACE Act, but he still won’t be arrested.

The DOJ withdrew the arrest warrant against him after a judge refused to sign off.

CNN reported that the DOJ withdrew its request for an arrest warrant for Don Lemon and four other people over the Cities Church ambush in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Lemon live-streamed the anti-ICE psychos storming into the church. Lemon was involved in it as the planning went down. The DoJ had the evidence.

From Politico:

Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko said prosecutors had failed to present evidence to justify the arrests. Among the rejected arrest warrants were those for former CNN anchor Don Lemon and one of his producers, who had advance notice of the protest and were at the church as the events unfolded. Senior DOJ officials have specifically called out Lemon, a longtime antagonist of President Donald Trump, and argued that his role as a journalist would not shield him from criminal charges.

Lemon gets a pass while old ladies and pastors went to prison for doing far less.