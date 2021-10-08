NY Times’ US flag redesigns prove they hate this country

















The far-left New York Times is continuing to effectively erase accurate American history following its controversial 1619 Project, advancing a handful of redesigns of the American flag.

The Times posted an essay last month pitching new designs of the American flag, Breitbart reports.

One flag, by artist Na Kim, shows a white flag subtly fading into gray, although it keeps the stars. It reportedly represents “America surrendering to its fall from power and loss of the ideals it once stood for. The American dream is being washed away.”

Another — perhaps one of the more bizarre renditions — features four rectangles: One has red and white stripes, and the others are yellow, blue, and green. According to the artist, Andrew Kuo, the red and white rectangle represents the past and future, while the yellow represents “repairing systemic racism.” The blue represents “untapped potential,” and the green represents “taking care of our planet”.

The nuts at the NYT think they are so powerful that they can redesign our flag. That's how bad its gotten. https://t.co/dOBglm5ERN — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) October 2, 2021

The Left is trying to now say the flag represents Republicans. They truly are disgusting.

Dear @maragay and @nytimes: The American Flag isn’t racist or White Supremacist This flag is for EVERYONE. All colors, races, ethnicities. Instead of HATING it, perhaps you could learn why most of us LOVE it. pic.twitter.com/G4lyHseJFl — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) June 9, 2021

