Illegal Alien Child Rapist Decapitates Girlfriend in Broad Daylight

Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, an illegal alien, decapitated 27-year-old Karina Castro with a Samurai sword outside her apartment building in broad daylight. Castro was the mother of two young daughters — a seven-year-old and a one-year-old. Castro’s family has started a GoFundMe for her two daughters.

Landaeta was reportedly convicted of child rape and not deported.

According to reports, a text message triggered 33-year-old Jose Raphael Solano Landaeta to attack and decapitate a 27-year-old female on Friday, September 9. His victim had allegedly threatened to expose a rape conviction involving a child.

Landaeta is the father of her one-year-old daughter.

The murder took place in San Mateo, California. Landaeta was arrested and charged.

KARINA’S FATHER SPEAKS OUT

Describing his behavior, Castro’s father, Marty, told the NY Post that he had been violent with his daughter. He said, “Every time I saw her, I would beg her. Don’t talk to him. Leave him, and it seemed like the more I did that, the more she would see him.”

“I didn’t like him from day one. He’s been nothing but trouble since the day he came into her life. When she got pregnant by him, my heart dropped. I miss her already. My heart is empty without her. She was my best friend,” he told KRON4.

The family said Landaeta was known as Rafa Solano and that he didn’t work, as per ABC. Castro’s grandmother, Danielle Gannon, said, “He is a diagnosed schizophrenic on meds. And he would use that as an excuse for his behavior. He drank excessively, and you’re not supposed to do that on those kind of medications.”

ILLEGAL ALIEN

According to the San Mateo Observer, Landaeta is an illegal alien living in the United States for years, with a criminal record, without being deported.

Immigration sources confirm that Jose Solano Landaeta, the suspect who beheaded a 27-year-old mother of two in a San Carlos, CA neighborhood on September 8th, was in the United States illegally. According to ICE sources, Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, from Venezuela, entered the country on a tourist visa about ten years ago. He never left.

California enforces a strict sanctuary state law that prevents local law enforcement from turning criminal illegal aliens over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Thousands of illegal aliens are said to be turned loose across California every week.

