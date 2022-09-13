Deception in America, Where Truth No Longer Matters

We are being deceived. While deception is unAmerican, there is no pushback. It’s not just the Biden administration who is guilty of it, but also the media, polls, fact-checkers, corporate heads, educators, politicians, etc. Almost every area of our lives is reported to us with a tsunami of lies. Truth doesn’t matter.

Tucker Carlson and Bill O’Reilly touched on the deception on their shows last night.

BILL O’REILLY

O’Reilly said they “can say whatever they want now in this country because the press allows it, and therefore the deception factor is rising. And it’s not just liberal [leftist] Democrats; it’s, it’s all over the place. So we, the people, are being deceived on a daily basis about very, very important things.

Vice President Kamala Harris made his point for him.

Harris told Chuck Todd on Sunday, “We’re going to have two million people cross this border for the first time ever. You’re confident this border’s secure?”

[It’s far more than two million. According to FAIR, it’s closer to six million so far.]

“We have a secure border. And that is a priority for any nation, including ours, in our administration. But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix, given the deterioration that happened over the last four years.”

With over 4.2M illegal immigrants crossing the border since Joe Biden took office, VP Kamala Harris claims “we have a secure border” and Senator @CortezMasto says “there’s no open borders.” We need solutions, not more lies and refusals to acknowledge this deadly crisis. pic.twitter.com/RIMgMFeMq8 — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) September 12, 2022

O’Reilly commented, “Oh, yeah. Trump. That’s right. Trump made the open border. The last four years is what she’s referring to about Trump. Well, this is just unbelievable. And I’ll prove it in a minute. I’m going to prove it to you. But Chuck Todd sits there and allows a sitting Vice President to lie right to him. Oh, we have a secure border. There isn’t one Border Patrol agent from Brownsville, Texas, to San Diego, California, who will tell you the border is secure. Not one. It’s not secure.

The Facts

“All right. Here are the facts. In Donald Trump’s last year, 2020, there were 548,000 encounters with foreign nationals on the border. 548,000. Since Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021. Twenty months. 20 months. 3,463,000 encounters. So from five and a half, 500,000 and a half, okay, to three and a half million.

Yet, Kamala Harris blames Trump for the incredible dereliction of duty coming out of Washington vis-a-vis the southern border. It’s, it’s shocking. But even more shocking is for NBC News to hire a man to sit there on Meet the Press and lie; she lies right to him, and he lets it go. No follow-up. Nothing. Tim Russert, a good friend, used to do Meet the Press. Some of you will remember. I know Tim’s in heaven, he’s going, what the deuce. What the deuce? And that’s why she can do it. That’s why she can do it.

DECEPTION ON THE BORDER

Kamala Harris said on ⁦@MeetThePress⁩ we have a secure border. She’s lying. it’s NOT SECURE. I’m here now, in Yuma with ⁦@JWLines, this is a disaster. pic.twitter.com/YSfj0cKMTg — Abe Hamadeh for Arizona AG (@AbrahamHamadeh) September 12, 2022

Watch:

“The border is secure” – Vice President Kamala Harris https://t.co/DYb4YZ9yGO — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 12, 2022

DECEPTION AIMED AT THE SUPREME COURT

Then there is the abortion lie of Kamala Harris with no pushback from host Chuck Todd on Meet the Press.

“We have some polling that shows confidence that the Supreme Court is at its lowest level that we’ve measured in over 20 years. How much confidence do you have in the Supreme Court?” Todd asked.

“I think this is an activist court,” Harris replied.

“What does that mean?”

“It means that we had an established right for almost half a century, which is the right of women to make decisions about their own body, as an extension of what we have decided to be, the privacy rights to which all people are entitled. And this court took that constitutional right away. And we are suffering as a nation because of it.”

Watch:

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris says the Supreme Court is “an activist court” for overturning Roe v. Wade.@VP: “We had an established right for almost half a century. … This court took that constitutional right away. And we are suffering as a nation because of it.” pic.twitter.com/Tmv955n4Bx — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 9, 2022

THERE IS NO PRIVACY RIGHT

Whatever privacy rights we had were taken away by the Left.

O’Reilly continued, “Again. Todd. There is no constitutional right to privacy. It does not exist. And privacy does not exist in this country. Okay? So, every state has telephone laws. So you can’t tap somebody, or you can’t enter a domicile without a warrant. These aren’t privacy laws. This is to prevent the federal government from spying on you.

Take Mel Gibson, For Example

There are no privacy laws in America or any state. So Mel Gibson is the poster boy for this. In California, you are supposed to get permission from the person on the other end of the phone if you are taping that person. Well, Gibson was wailing on his ex-girlfriend or something. She taped him and put it out to the press. Totally illegal. Does anything happen to her? No. Nothing. I can give you a thousand examples. You can point a gizmo, an electronic tech-based gizmo, at a person’s house from the outside and capture their conversations. Nothing will happen to you.

“So all of us who understand this know we do not have privacy in this country. And yet this woman, as dense as she is, masquerades that this is a constitutional violation of privacy by an activist court, which is absurd. Put the issue of abortion aside. And Kamala Harris, by the way, would not provide any protections for the unborn. None. You could execute the unborn up to birth, according to her. And she’s talking about rights, constitutional rights? But again, Chuck Todd. Well, you know. I mean, I’m telling you.”

YOU ARE A DOMESTIC TERRORIST IF THEY SAY SO

When the people in charge say you’re terrorists, take them seriously. They are coming for anyone who gets in the way of their power and control over everyone in this nation. On Meet the Press, Kamala Harris compared Republicans to 9/11 terrorists, disgracefully using the day of remembrance for her political deception.

Without naming names, Harris suggested Republicans are a threat to democracy. The small band of people who went out of control on Jan. 6th is now half the people in the country, and we are all domestic terrorists. Her deception here is jaw-dropping.

Watch:

Related