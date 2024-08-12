Biden’s Medical Emergency on AF1 Confirmed

Jordan Schachtel reported exclusively that Joe Biden had an undisclosed medical emergency while he was in Las Vegas. Since then, the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project has confirmed this with audio tapes.

Schachtel reported that Biden was supposed to deliver a keynote address at the UnidosUS [open borders crowd] annual convention at the MGM Grand. Thousands were in attendance, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department assisted the security detail and the motorcade.

The President never appeared and withdrew from the race, but he remains the fake president while sunning himself on Rehobeth Beach.

The incident took place after he stopped at a Mexican restaurant.

His doctor likely lied when he said Biden had COVID-19.

Over a dozen police had raced to the scene. This Kirk report is accurate.

Meanwhile, Pelosi wants to work on having his head carved into Mt. Rushmore since he’s such a great president turning us into the Marxist nation she has dreamed of.

